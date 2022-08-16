Charles Robert Fitch Jr. (Chuck) passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Chuck was born July 25, 1951, in Indianapolis, Indiana. His family moved to Florida in 1952.
Chuck was well known in the community as the owner and operator of Homestead Welding. His soft-spoken demeanor endeared him to all. As a
businessman, he was always honest and fair. He loved his family and always put them before himself.
He is survived by his loving wife Rebecca (Becky), a sister Linda Wolf (Doug), and two brothers, Larry Fitch (Marilyn), Terry Fitch (Joni), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Fitch and Oneida Miles, and one sister, Carol Ives.
Donations in Chuck’s memory can be sent to:
Silver Palm United Methodist Church, 15855 SW 248th Street, Homestead, Florida 33031. (Memo - Chuck Fitch Memorial)