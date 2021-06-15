Charles Ray Waldon, Sr. passed away June 4, 2021 at the age of 90.
Born May 26, 1931 to the late William H. and Ollie Mae Waldon, Charles spent his early years in Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia area until meeting and marrying his wife of 70 years, Peggy ‘Chick’ Waldon.
Charles moved to Miami, Florida in the early 1950’s to begin his career as a firefighter for the City of Coral Gables. In 1960, he moved his family to the Redlands and, along with his wife, raised his five children there.
Charles retired from the City of Coral Gables Fire Department but continued his many other professions including painter, lime grower, and all around handy man. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. No challenge too big. No job too impossible. He always figured out a way!
He was a man of many talents but the most important one was that of caring for people. He taught so many with kindness and patience. He made everyone feel like family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles Ray Waldon, Jr., two brothers, Richard A. Waldon and William E. Waldon; and sister, Rosa O. Waldon.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Peggy Faye Waldon; four daughters, Carla (John) Alger, Georgia Inez (Allen) Howard, Sandra (Bruce) Dunn, and Glenda Waldon; sister, Evelyn Gray; brother, Sam (Dorothy) Waldon; 15 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, June 18th at 1 p.m. at Palms Woodlawn, 27100 Old Dixie Highway, Naranja, FL with visitation starting at 12:30.