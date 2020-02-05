Charles G. Lott passed away 1-23-2020 in Lake City Florida.
“Jerry” was born to Velton and Irene Lott, 3-31-1943 in Homestead Florida . A 1962 graduate of South Dade High School, Jerry is survived by one brother William Lott, sister in laws Peggy Lott, Nell Lott and Isabel Lott, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death are his parents, brothers Eugene Lott, Lewis Lott, Theodore (Ted) Lott, sister Ethel Hanzlick brother in law John Hanzlick , and sister in law Marie Lott.
Uncle Jerry, as he was known, was a humble and kind man through out his entire life.
Jerry worked for the City of Homestead in the maintenance department for 27 years.
A celebration of the life of Jerry will be at Falling Creek Chapel 1290 NW Falling Creek Road, Lake City, FL 32055, February 8, 2020 at 2 PM
In lieu of flowers the family asked to honor Jerry since he loved animals specifically cats. Please give to an organization that will help animals .