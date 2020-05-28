Charles F McBryde, age 90 passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Charles was born September 21, 1929 in Dora, Alabama to Melissa McBryde and O.J. McBryde.
Charles is survived by; son Ronald McBryde (Vicky McBryde); daughter Lessie Fleschfresser (David Fleschfresser); daughter Carolyn Smith (Walt Smith); and son-in-law Ralph Done (Becky Done); brother Glenn McBryde (Elanie McBryde) and sister Lucille Andrews.
Charles was preceded in death by his spouse Sara R McBryde; daughter Becky A Done; father O.J. McBryde and mother Melissa McBryde.
His life left an impression on many and was a Godly example to His Family and Friends. We will miss his laughter and humor. Along with our Mother they taught us how to love each other as Christ loved the church. We look forward to being together again in the presence of Our Heavenly Father.
Online live streaming of services will occur Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM.
A visitation will occur Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South. Religious services will follow from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM by Pastor Ralph Done. The committal service for Charles will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Woodlawn Park South, 11655 SW 117 Ave, Miami, Florida 33186.