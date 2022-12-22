On November 15, 2022, Carletta S. Marcus passed away peacefully after a brief illness. She was 95 years old.
Carletta was born in Findlay, Ohio on March 5th, 1927. Carla, as she was known, had a loving childhood, spending her early life tapdancing and playing saxophone in the marching band. Carla married the love of her life Joseph S. Marcus in 1949. Carla and Joseph traveled the world together. Temporarily living in Japan and eventually settling in South Florida.
Together they had a son, Michael J. Marcus, which Carla described as her “lifetime biggest achievement”.
Carla was a charitable individual and a leader in her community. She donated her time to Homestead Hospital and the Sacred Heart Women’s Club.
A lifetime devout Catholic, Carla could often be found at church or volunteering her time at the church gift shop. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends.
But, most of all, her passion in life was her family.
Carla was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph. She is survived by her son, Michael J. Marcus and his wife Robin Rene Marcus and their two sons, Joseph Michael Marcus and John Michael Marcus.
In addition, Carla is survived by her beloved niece, Carletta Jane Lineberger, her husband Richard W. Lineberger and their children.
She was a tremendous mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was adored by all and is truly missed.