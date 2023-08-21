Carl Aaron Justice passed away suddenly on July 16, 2023. He was born on June 3, 1943, in Virginia to Wilfred and Helen Justice.
Carl moved to Homestead Florida at the age of 17 where he began his adult life. He retired from Miami-Dade County Aviation after 30 years of employment. He was also the owner and operator of C & M SCREENING.
Carl was a positive and adventurous person.
He loved his wife, children and grandchildren with his whole heart.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Marlys, daughter Suzi (Bobby), sons Gary (Carla), David (Mary), grandchildren Tiffany, Bill, Ethan, Christian, Peter and Nicholas, and brothers Earl and Larry (Mary).
He is proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Phyllis, Joan and Joyce and brother Mike.
Carl will be missed by all who loved him.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023.