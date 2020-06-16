Carl A. Wysong passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 68. He quietly but strongly fought illness for several years while maintaining focus on the family and the work that he loved.
Carl was born on July 24, 1951 in Homestead. He grew up in the Redland with his parents, Reid & Andrea Wysong, and sister, Linda Pagliaro.
Carl graduated from South Dade High School and then spent the next 50 years at the same Miami manufacturing business, where he learned the skills of a master machinist and became an expert welder, shop foreman & business owner. He loved working with his hands, operating machines and using his mechanical acumen to solve challenges for customers.
Carl was devoted to his immediate family, all of whom survive him: Terry, his wife of 45 years, children Jason (Nicole), Amanda and Justin, and his grandchildren Lauren, Sophia and Benjamin. He loved spending time with them, as well as with the Dennises and Sincores, anywhere the group could gather.
Carl, Dad, Pops, Grandpa, Bapa--we love you and will always remember you for your kindness, humor, dedication to your family and the helping hand you gave to anyone who needed you.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.