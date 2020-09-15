Brent David Hodnett, 49, of Homestead, Florida passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, Florida.
Brent was born on March 1, 1971 in Miami, Florida. He graduated from Florida International University with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree.
Brent worked as a Property and Casualty Insurance Agent for his brother-in-law at Gruber & Associates Insurance Agency in Homestead, Florida since 2005. He was very meticulous and took great pride in servicing customers to whom he worked with. Brent was an avid University of Miami sports fan and frequently attended UM baseball and football games with his father. He enjoyed being with his family and spending time with his friends. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Brent leaves behind his loving parents, Richard and Rose Hodnett and his dear sister Gina (John) Barnes.