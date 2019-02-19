Obituary - Boyd Kermit Simerson

Boyd Kermit Simerson, Sr., 89, of Homestead, Florida, formerly of Salisbury, NC, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Sunny Hills Assisted Living.

Boyd was born September 12, 1929, in Salisbury to the late William Spencer and Minnie Proctor Simerson. He was a graduate of Spencer High School and a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army Signal Corps 4th Signal Battalion. Boyd was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and retired from Southern Bell in 1987 after 40 years of dedicated service.

Surviving Boyd are his wife, Coleen Dennis Simerson; two sons Kermit Simerson, Jr. of Homestead, FL, and Keith Simerson and wife Darlie of St. Charles, IL; four grandchildren, Jarrett Simerson and wife Kristin, Autumn Duby and husband Bobby, Brent Simerson and wife Jessica, and Andrew Simerson; and great grandchildren Alexander Simerson and Sloan Duby.

In addition to his parents, Boyd was preceded in death by brothers, Cecil, Don and William Simerson; and sisters, Nadine Kepley, Becky Swicegood, Mary Watkins Lee and Sue Niblock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 701 E. Lafayette Street, Salisbury, NC 28144.

Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Funeral Home, Homestead, FL, is assisting the Simerson family.