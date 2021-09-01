Bonney Carol “B.C.” Kilpatrick, age 85, of Alford, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
B.C. was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi on March 21, 1936 to the late Thad and Janie Kilpatrick. He has been a resident of this area for fifteen years, moving here from Homestead, FL where he worked as an engineer for
Florida Power and Light Turkey Point Nuclear Plant. B.C. enjoyed fishing, auto racing, and operating his HAM Radio. He was a longtime member of Alford Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, James Harold Kilpatrick.
B.C. is survived by his loving wife, Ramona Kilpatrick of Alford; son, Scott Kilpatrick and wife, Barbara of Marianna; grandchildren, Michelle Nicole Kilpatrick and Garrett Scott Kilpatrick. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for B.C. will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in the Alford City Cemetery. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home will be directing.
