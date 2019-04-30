Obituary - Bobby Deane Day

Bobby Deane Day, 76, of Lecanto, FL formerly of Homestead, FL passed away on April 22, 2019 under the care of his family and Vitas Health-care in Lecanto, FL.

Bobby was born on February 24, 1943 in Niles, MI to Russell and Jean Day. He attended Niles High School where he was a State Wrestling Champion.

He enjoyed fishing, sitting on his patio and he absolutely loved tinkering and woodworking in his infamous “shed”.

Bobby worked as a Ford certified mechanic for many years and later owned and operated Happy Days Bait, Tackle and Seafood Market in Florida City, FL.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 38 years of marriage, Harriet Day; his mother, Jean Curtis Day of Sullivan, IN, 1 daughter, Dana Brooks (Kenneth) of Daviston, AL; one son, Robert Day of Gainesville, GA; three stepdaughters, Jamelyn Grant (Von) of Homestead, FL, Tamara Segal of Miami, FL and Jill Rhoads of Inverness, FL. Four sisters, Terry James, Donna Kleckner, Sharlene Clothier and Pamela Day; 12 grand children and eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by McGan Cremation Service LLC, Inverness, FL