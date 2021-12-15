Billy Lee Graves, 61, of Homestead Florida suffered an accidental asphyxiation on December 4th to which he never regained consciousness. On Thursday, December 9th, he was removed from life support and peacefully passed away very shortly thereafter.
Billy was born in Vicenza, Italy to Jerry William and Maria Luisa Graves. His father served three tours in the Vietnam and Korean wars and later retired after 20 years of service to our country. As a son of a military father, Billy and his family were transferred to many military bases where he always had to make new friends. He even had to learn English as a young child as he was born across.
Billy finally settled in Homestead Florida where he met his wife, Lynda, who was an avid equestrian and barrel racer at the time. She tested his commitment to her and potential for any future together by having him muck and clean out her horses stalls which he did without hesitation and little complaint.
Billy's military upbringing taught him exceptional work ethics and love of our country. He worked for Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Authority for 35 years and would never ask any of his crew to do anything he wouldn't or hadn't done himself. He was also the person that lowered the American flag to half staff to honor any fallen American or event. He was scheduled to retire July 31, 2022, which unfortunately will never come into fruition here. However, as he was a Christian and had firm faith, he is with our Heavenly Father now which is the ultimate retirement of all.
Billy was mostly known for his "larger than life" personality, practical jokes, demented sense of humor and has always made himself available to anyone who was in need, no matter how big or small.
One of our neighbors said he was the icon of the neighborhood.
He is survived by his wife Lynda of 37 years, son's Travis and Zac, brother's Glen, Michael, Brendan, Jason, Sister Magda, step-mother Joanne whom he always thought of and called his mom, Grace Wilsey-Owens and 3 granddaughters.
Memorial services will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 from 12 pm to 6 pm at Branam Funeral Home, 809 N. Krome Ave, Homestead. To all who knew Billy, including county employees, there will be a Celebration of Life at their home Friday, December 17 at 7 pm.