Billy Gene Williams, of Homestead, passed away on November 13, 2021.
Born July 2, 1934 in Kenneth, Missouri. He was the 7th child of 12. The family moved to Perrine, Florida in 1944. Billy went to Perrine Elementary, Ponce de Leon Middle school and Redland High school. He became a Marine in his senior year where he graduated while enlisted.
After working as a Union Carpenter, Billy became one of the first Miami-Dade firefighter. He wore badge # 27. He retired 19 years later as a Lieutenant, after an on-the-job injury.
When he was asked, “What was the most important thing you went through at work as a firefighter,” he would reply, “It’s like every day is a different job.” He really loved his life as a firefighter. He also loved to share his memories about those days with anyone who was willing to listen, because it made him so proud.
He was the club champion at Redlands Golf and County Club after only three years of playing golf.
Upon retiring from the Fire Department, he moved down to Key Largo where he did a lot of fishing. He loved the lifestyle and the surroundings while in the Keys.
In 1988, Billy returned to Homestead, and began remodeling and living in several houses. He and his wife enjoyed the DIY part of the renovations.
In 2018, Billy suffered a very bad neck injury. It slowed him down and he was limited in his mobility which frustrated him to no end. He always said that he had a very good life and he wouldn’t change a thing.
Billy is survived by his wife, Louise Williams, who he affectionately referred to as his “trophy wife,” three biological children, Terry Lee Munz (Pink),
Michael Gene Williams, and Norman Eugene Williams and four step-children, Doug Boller, Peggy Burns (Fred), Pat Sorensen, and Pamela Postlethwaite (Ron), in addition to 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
He was surrounded by his family and friends, which was good for him because he was a definite people person. He will truly be missed by all those who have known him and loved him.
Another angel was sent to Heaven to watch over all of us.
No public funeral will be held. The family requests that no flowers be sent. Instead, they ask for friends to plant a tree or flower in Billy’s honor.