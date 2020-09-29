Johnstone, Billie Ann, 93, of Ocala, Florida, passed away September 9, 2020, at Lifecare Center of Ocala.
She was born December 26, 1926, in Milledgeville, Georgia, to Ralph Stocks Crumbley and Jessie Price Crumbley.
Billie is survived by her brother Ralph Deas Crumbley; her daughters Terry Turner and her husband Steve, Pat Happy and her husband Ray, Barbara Johnstone; her son Robert Johnstone and his wife Joanne; her grandchildren Steve Turner, Jr. and his wife Jeanine, Katherine Happy Patzelt and her husband Bill, Margaret Happy and her husband Matt Cross, Liz Happy Lundgren and her husband Dave, Rhonda Johnstone, Tricia Johnstone Brown and her husband Adam, Sarah Johnstone Grillo and her husband Matt ; her great grandchildren Daniella Cespedes, Dylan Brown, Jet Turner, Christina Cespedes, Logan Brown, Oliver Grillo, June Lundgren, Edison Grillo, Thomas Lundgren and GraceAnne Grillo; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is also survived by her caregivers Lisa Carey of Dade City and Daisy Cheetum of Ocala. They made the quality of her life so much better with their loving care.
Billie Johnstone grew up in Milledgeville, Georgia. She attended Peabody School on the campus of Georgia State College for Women. She attended Georgia State College for Women majoring in Business and later Education.
Billie met her husband Roscoe at nearby Georgia Military College. After his return from his service overseas in World War Two, they moved to Miami, Florida.
Billie lived in Miami Dade County for 50+ years. She lived in Homestead for a number of years raising her children and teaching kindergarten and substitute teaching. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Homestead. She was very active in all her children’s activities. She was a Girl Scout leader and Vacation Bible School teacher. In fact, she taught Vacation Bible School for 50 years.
To be closer to work at Richards Department Store (which later became Burdine’s and then Macy’s) and her work at Perrine Elementary she then moved to Cutler Ridge, Fl. She worked at Perrine Elementary for approximately 30 years as an Assistant Teacher and for the after school program. As a single Mom, for many years she worked three jobs to take care of her family. She led the Prime Timers (Senior Citizen group)at Old Culter Ridge Presbyterian and worked for 10 years at the church’s Little Disciples (preschool). She was also a member of the American Business Women Association.
Billie retired at the age of 75 to relocate to Dade City to live with her eldest daughter Terry. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Dade City, attending Bible Study every Wednesday and drove home-bound people to church and took them meals. She was involved in the Senior Center Activities and especially enjoyed playing cards. She started a Red Hat social group and was the Queen Mother of that group. She loved to read and was a member of several book clubs at the Dade City Library and one with friends.
She later moved to Ocala, Florida, to live with her youngest daughter, Barbara, who took excellent care of Billie as her health deteriorated.
Billie Johnstone was a very special woman and impacted the life of everyone she touched. She was a generous, caring, social woman who always was
willing to help others. She always liked to be on the go. She never wanted to miss a thing , whether it was a party or a family reunion.
Most important Billie was a role model to her family. Always encouraging us to be the best we could be. She loved her family. As one of my dear friends said of her, “she has been an inspiration to me since we first met. I loved her attention to others, her smart and colorful style, and her enthusiasm for joy in her life which she readily shared. She was strong and yet lacked the hard edges of so many who are likewise so strong.”
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Lifecare Center of Ocala, Hospice of Marion County and her caregiver Daisy Cheetum.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 17 at 10:30am at the First Presbyterian Church of Dade City for family and friends. Due to the coronavirus, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be necessary. The service will also be available via livestream on the First Presbyterian Church of Dade City UTube account (FPresbyterian Church of Dade City, Fl) and Facebook Live First Presbyterian Church, Dade City.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to the Garden Fund of The First Presbyterian Church of Dade City, Florida in memory of Billie Johnstone.