Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.