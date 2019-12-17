Betty June Garrett, 87, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14 in St Augustine Florida.
She was born in Edison Ga. Her family moved to Homestead where she grew up. She met and married her husband of 36 years, Charles Garrett. He proceeded her in death. They owned and operated “The Garret” a Hallmark Store in the 80-90’s.
She is survived by her four children, Joanne Raska (Lewis Raska), Jake Garrett (Lisa Garrett), Judy Lawrence (John Lawrence), eight grandchildren, five great grands.
Her family will gather graveside on January 3 at 9:30 am at Palms Woodlawn Cemetery in Homestead.
The family would like to thank you all for the thoughtful calls, cards and flowers. They hope you will reminisce about a memory that you had with (Maw).
“Because of the tender mercy of our God, where by the sunrise shall visit us from up high to give light to those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death to guide our feet into the way of peace”