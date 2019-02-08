Obituary - Betty C. Alexander

Betty C. Alexander, aka Nell Elizabeth Counts was born in Prosperity, South Carolina on August 26, 1927.

She lived fully for 91 years and passed away on January 23, 2019.

Betty worked in the United States Senate with South Carolina Senator Olin Johnston for 27 years. Bettys passion in Homestead and Florida City was supporting the local politicians by never missing a city council meeting, organizing a garage band, "Kitchen Swingers Band," which was featured in the 1982 Worlds Fair and feeding the ducks at Fasulo Park.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leslie Alexander, their son, Robin Leslie Alexander, two sisters, Eva Christine Ohlhues and Martha Edith Counts and close friends, Lotte Schafer and Polly Hart.

She is survived by nieces, Kay Luckey and Jan Allen of Illinois and caregiver and close friend, Constance Blair and numerous friends from every walk of life.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in honor of Betty's beloved cat, High Rise to the animal rescue, Dogs in Crisis, 1510 NE 11th, Homestead or the Soup Kitchen of Homestead, 105 SW 3rd Avenue, Homestead, Florida.