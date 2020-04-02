1981 - 2020
On March 30th in the early morning hours heaven gained a beautiful soul. Beth sadly passed away at age 38 due to a fatal car accident and is now in the arms of our Lord.
She was born and raised in Homestead, FL and is survived by her mother, Faith Duncan (Joe Borek), twin sister, Julianne Carpintero (Jorge Carpintero), niece, Ava Carpintero, nephew, Cane Carpintero and boyfriend, George Parker.
She loved to take photos, adored her animals, had a huge heart and will be missed by so many. She had a special way of letting those around her know how much they were loved. If you ever received her handmade cards or random gifts, you felt the love.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Rest In Peace our sweet Bethy!
In her memory donations may be made to the humane society at
http://action.humanesociety.org/site/TRpx=14023178&pg=personal&fr_id=1175