December 14, 1932 - April 22, 2020
On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Benjamin Patriarca Colmenar passed away at age 88.
Benjamin was born on December 5, 1932, in General Trias, Cavite Philippines. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1956 and served for 26 years. On March 21, 1959, he married Paz Bugayong Mapili, and together they raised three children: Ben, Angelina, and Romulo.
Benjamin enjoyed fishing and was an avid runner … not the type to stay idle for very long. He had a passion for cooking and baking, baking homemade pies and cakes for family birthdays, as well as for social gatherings and church events.
He was a loving husband and father, a doting grandpa (“Lolo”), had a unique sense of humor, and was a very generous spirit. Benjamin was preceded in death by his wife Paz, his father Angel, and his mother Isabel. He is survived by his children Ben, Angelina, and Romulo; daughter-in-law Iris; son-in-law Ed; grandchildren Isabel, Chandler, Annabel, Kayla, and Victoria; his brother Angel Jr; and two nieces, a nephew, and great-nieces and great-nephews.