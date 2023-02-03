Sunrise - June 22, 1949
Sunset - January 29, 2023
Benjamin Greene, 73, of Prescott, AR passed way Sunday, January 29, 2023 surrounded by family at his home.
Born in Camilla GA to a single mother of one, Ben grew up to become a strong, loving and compassionate man. Once he graduated from high school, Ben was drafted into the Navy were he proudly served our country as an aviation electrician for about six years.
After an honorable discharge, Ben embraced his love for electronics and pursued a career in the booming field. He landed his dream job in Ventura County, CA at G.T.E (now, Verizon Communications) where he met, fell in love and married his wife of 37 years. Together, they happily raised two daughters in Oxnard CA. In 2009, he and his wife retired and moved to Prescott AR were he resided until his passing.
Ben was proceeded in death by his mother Mamie Sue Greene. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Cheryl Reese-Greene, two daughters, Lavetta Greene of Nashville AR and Ebony Greene of Dallas TX, five grandchildren: Siedah Williams of Nashville AR, Emahn Greene of Seattle WA, Symerra Lincoln of Dallas TX, Amir Lincoln of Dallas TX and Zion Lincoln of Dallas TX. Also left behind was his honorary brother by love and cousin by blood Herman Gaines, along with a host of other cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to Kingdom Authority Christian Ministries to PO Box 274 Gurdon, AR 71743 or the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Kingdom Authority Christian Ministries in Gurdon with Pastor Quintin Radford officiating.
