Barbara Joan Barthel, 84 of Homestead, Florida passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at home with her loving husband by her side.
A visitation and memorial service will be held from 1 pm to 3 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Branam Funeral Home, 809 North Krome Avenue Homestead, FL 33030.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family and a donation will be made in Joan's honor.
Joan was born November 25, 1936 in Lake Charles, Louisiana the daughter of John andVirginia Adams. She married William F Barthel Jr. on November 18, 1961 in Lake Charles,Louisiana.
She had a passion for learning. Joan graduated from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, LA and spent time studying abroad at The Sorbonne in Paris, France.
Joan worked many years as a teacher and educator. Joan enjoyed painting with watercolor, solving a great puzzle and traveling and exploring the Florida Keys with her husband.
She was a lovingand devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband and soulmate William F Barthel Jr.; her son William F. Barthel III and his wife Jane; granddaughter Eva Barthel, her sister Nancy Roques and many nieces and nephews.
