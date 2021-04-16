Barbara Joan Ayres, age 87, of Palm Coast, Florida passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Barbara was born December 2, 1933 in Hancock County, Kentucky.
Barbara was the Valedictorian of her 1951 Class at Lewisport High School.
In later years, she was the Assistant Registrar at Homestead Senior High School in Miami Dade County, Florida.
Barbara is survived by son Kevin Taylor Ayres (Lauren); son Shannon Douglas Ayres (Amy); and daughter Scarlett Dennise Ayres; brother Wendell Richardson (Beverly), brother Douglas Richardson, sister Janet K Powers, half-sister Paula Snyder; stepmom Faye I O'Bryan and grandchildren: Jeanne, Jason, Sarah, Caroline, and Emma.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Donald Taylor Ayres; sister Harriet Blanford and sister Sandra Lewis (Larry).
The family will receive friends, Monday April 19th from 10a.m. to 12 noon. A service will be held 12 noon at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Funeral Home 27100 Old Dixie Hwy, Naranja, FL 33032. Interment will follow.
