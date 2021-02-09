December 27, 1947 - February 5, 2021
Arlene Ann Reynolds, loving wife of Patrick Reynolds for nearly 45 years, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2021 at home in Princeton, Florida after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born in Hamburg, New York on December 27, 1947. She lived in New York until coming to Florida in 1976 Arlene worked in the lab at Homestead Hospital for 17 years. While working there she helped in planning the Baptist Hospital Pineapple Gala and was also part of the planning committee for the Red Cross Ball for many years.
Arlene was a wonderful and loving wife and mother always full of life and excitement. She loved life and having fun with her family and friends. Her favorite past times were bingo, the thrill of gambling, traveling, collecting orchids and caring for her grandchildren and great granddaughter.
Arlene is survived by her loving husband Patrick; two brothers, Jimmy Zglinicki (Linda), Alan Zglinicki (Theresa); three children, Denise Gonzalez, Christine Reynolds, Eric Reynolds; five grandchildren, Lindsey Gonzalez, Charles Gonzalez,Jr., Charles Ocasio, Jessica Ocasio, Derek Reynolds; one great granddaughter, Anais Ocasio, and countless other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1 PM, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Redland Community Church, 14601 SW 248 Street, Homestead, Florida 33032. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to the American Red Cross or Redlands Community Church in her memory.