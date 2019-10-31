In Loving Memory of Antoinette Beaver.
Antoinette was born in Paris, France in 1947. She spent the first couple decades of her life in Southern France, before moving to the United States, eventually settling in Homestead and Florida City where she lived for over forty years.
Antoinette passed away on October 25th, 2019 with her two sons by her side. Antoinette is the beloved mother of her sons, Phillip Patrick Beaver, and
Christopher Deery; the dear sister of Philippe Teinturier, and Patrick Teinturier; the cherished grandmother of Mila Rose Beaver, Jordan Christopher Deery,
Chase Christopher Deery, and Chloe Renee Deery.