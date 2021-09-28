Anna Verneda Eaker Bailey, 84, of Macon Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 due to Alzheimers and Covid-19.
Born in Crouse, North Carolina to the late Charles Kern Eaker and Rubie Lee Groover Eaker.
Verneda attended South Dade High School, graduating in the class of 1955. After graduating she was employed as an operator with Southern Bell
before meeting and later marrying Benjamin (Bennie) Hunt Bailey. They moved to Macon, Georgia where she was a teachers aid with the Bibb County Board of Education. When she retired, she kept herself busy with different crafts. She loved to sew, baking was a favorite and she loved gardening as well.
Verneda and her husband Bennie were members of the Mikado Baptist Church in Macon, Georgia where she was active with church events as well as her
Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her husband, Benjamin (Bennie) Hunt Bailey, her children, Glenn Bailey (James Eaton), Connie Persall (Ron) and Leasa Kurek (James). Her siblings, Charles Eaker, Dan Eaker and Marlyn Carpenter; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Macon, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.
Services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.