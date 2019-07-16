February 17, 1932 - July 3, 2019
Angelina Musumeci, daughter of the late Gaetano and Sarah Fucile pasted away on July 3rd at the age of 87.
She leaves behind her loving husband Alfred Musumeci, two children Joanne Jones and Sammy Musumeci. Her four grandchildren Margaret Gonzalez, Grace Morrison, Hamilton Jones, Sara Melhado and six great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Carmella Macarone, Joanne Fortino, Mary Knapp, Nancy Papini, Diane Oliver and sister-in-law Mary Giordanella. She had many devoted nieces and nephews and was loved by all.
Funeral arrangements were held at Branam Funeral Home.