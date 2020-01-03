Angela Marie Delli-Veneri, daughter of Joseph and Frances LaRocca, joined our Lord in heaven surrounded by her family on January 1, 2020 at the age of 62.
She was born on March 10, 1957 in Homestead, Florida and graduated from South Dade Senior High School.
At an early age, Angela knew that she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps and be a part of the family farm and carry on the tradition that he started. She loved driving to the farm with her dad as a young girl, and, eventually, along with her sister, Joann, became the owner/operator of LaRocca Farms for 14 years. Angela worked for S & L Beans managing their Food Safety program until April 2019 when she was diagnosed with cancer.
Angela is predeceased by her father, Joseph LaRocca and her loving husband of 23 years, Lawrence Delli-Veneri, Jr. She is survived by her beloved daughter Danielle Delli-Veneri (Mandy) and her son Lawrence Delli-Veneri (Candace) and her two grandsons, Kai and Wren and bonus grandson, Brayden Hanson. She is also survived by her sisters, Joann Speers (Robert), Anna LaRocca Hill (Jeffrey) and Francene Hagarman (Kevin), nieces Kerri Speers (Ryann) and Leah Pacheco Speers and nephews Justin Speers, Matthew Hill, Joseph Hill, and Bryce Hagarman.
Angela enjoyed her family gatherings and she loved spending time with her friends. She especially enjoyed the annual family reunion in Marco Island. She was passionate about spending summers and fall in Upstate New York on the family farm.
She served on the Board of Directors at the Dade County Farm Bureau and also on the Executive Advisory Council of the First National Bank of Homestead. She was also an active member of the Brightseasons organization. In 2009, Dade County Farm Bureau honored Angela as Woman of Distinction in Agriculture. In addition to this great honor, LaRocca Farms was recognized as Farm Family of the Year by the Florida Farm Bureau.
We will be celebrating Angela’s life on Sunday, January 5th from 6 PM - 9 PM at Branam Funeral Home, 809 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL. There will also be a mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10 AM on Monday, January 6th (106 SE 1st Drive, Homestead, FL), followed by her internment at Palms Woodland (27100 Old Dixie Hwy, Homestead, FL.)
We didn’t have enough time with Angela. We also did not have enough time to fight the cancer that took her from us. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at http://support.pancan.org/goto/angela. A fundraising page has been created in Angela’s memory.