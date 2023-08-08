Alma Jane Myrick, 79 of Margate, FL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior July 17, 2023.
She was born in Homestead, FL on October 2, 1943, to Claude Erwin Myrick of Homestead, FL, and Nora Jane Heafner, of Gastonia, NC.
She worked at James Archer Smith Hospital, and later as a secretary for Miami-Dade Junior College at the South Dade Senior High School campus.
After moving to Fort Lauderdale in the early 1970s, she began a long and successful career, and retired from the Social Security Administration.
She was a member of Saint Andrews Lutheran Church before moving to Fort Lauderdale.
Alma is survived by her sister Susan Paishon (Doug Sr.), nephews Douglas Paishon Jr. (Kristi) and Brian Paishon, and great-nieces, Meleah and Karlee Paishon, great-nephew Joseph A. Torres, and her guide dog, Uriel.
A memorial service was held at her assisted living facility. The internment of her ashes will be at Caballero Rivero Palm Woodland Cemetery, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations, in her name be made to the Seeing Eye, 1 Seeing Eye Way, Morristown, NJ 07960, 973-539-4425. Or you may donate online at www.seeingeye.org.