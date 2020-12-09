Allan B. Collins, beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather was born on June 5, 1936 in Fort Wayne Indiana to the late Franklyn S Collins and Thelma Shaw Collins.
Allan farmed potatoes in Homestead until 1993 when he retired and partnered with Ruth in a painting and home improvement small business.
Allan is survived by his wife Ruth S Collins; son Jeffrey Allan Collins; daughter Kay (Collins) Maloney; daughter Kimberly (Collins) Tucker; and six grandchildren.
After 84 years on this earth and serving the Lord Jesus Christ, Allan went to be with our heavenly father on November 23, 2020.