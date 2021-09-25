Alexander (“Sandy” or “A.C.”) Campbell Kidd, Jr., 73, formerly of Homestead, FL, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at his home in Cape Coral, FL.
Sandy was a Vietnam Vet serving in the United States Navy and was an active member of the Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club. He was a licensed General Contractor and oversaw the construction of everything from private residences in North Key Largo to Miami Beach high-rises and other commercial properties.
He will be remembered by many as a loyal friend and a respected mentor, but most of all, he will be remembered for the fact that he always had a good story to tell.
He is survived by his two loving daughters, Jennifer Ivanov (Penko) and Melissa Gilchrist (Charles) both of Wilton, CT; two siblings, Mimi Kidd of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Frank Kidd (Nancy) of Ramsey, NJ; six grandchildren, Natalie, Nicholas, Cal, Kaitlyn, Christopher and John as well as one great grandchild, Autumn.
Alexander was preceded in death by his wife, Olivia Anne Kidd in 2016; his parents, Alexander and Philomena Kidd; a brother, Michael Kidd and a sister, Charlotte Seeley.
Memorial Services will be held in Homestead, FL at a later time to be determined.
Memorial Contributions in his memory are suggested to the Veteran charity or Animal Shelter of your choice.
