Alejandrina Gamez, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished friend, was called home into the loving embrace of our Father on September 18, 2021 at the tender old age of 105.
Alejandrina was a native of Mexico born in the town of Ojo de Agua in 1916 to parents Sabino Ruiz and Feliciana Hernandez, and was raised alongside her brothers and two sisters, Irene and Cirila, by their grandfather Benancio Hernandez.
She is preceded in death by her family of orientation, as well as her husband, Yldefonso Gamez, and her children Petronila, Inocencio, Toribia, Juanita, and Jose Eulalio.
Her legacy continues on through her children Lucas Gamez, Maria Esther Gaure, Guadalupe Gaure, Jose Angel Gamez, and Juanita Gamez Salinas, as well as her loving in-laws, 23 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, 47 great-great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-great-grandchildren, and extended family.
To support and provide for her family, Alejandrina worked tirelessly in the fields of Florida, Ohio, Michigan, and various other states beside her husband for many years. She established many great friendships while doing so, and enjoyed picking all kinds of fruits and vegetables, including strawberries, tomatoes, cherries, oranges, and okra.
In her previous years, she enjoyed making tortillas and cooking some of her favorite traditional Mexican dishes, such as sopa de fideo, caldo de res, asado, chicharrones, mole, and tamales. She also enjoyed knitting, sharing stories and instilling values in her children and grandchildren, and sitting among the good company and laughter of treasured family and friends.
As a longtime U.S. citizen and resident of Homestead, FL, she is loved and remembered by many in the community, near and far. For friends and acquaintances, she is remembered as being a woman of great faith, tenacity, and wit. For family and those closest to her, she will be remembered most for her nurturing, relentless, and loving heart.
Though it hurt our hearts the moment yours stopped beating, we know you are now in the presence of our Divine Creator and walk on streets of gold with the many family members and friends we have lost along the way. Gray hair is a crown of glory; it is gained in a righteous life. May the 105 years you spent on this Earth be a testament to this and to all. Well done, good and faithful servant. You are now at peace. We love you so much, sweet angel. Always and forever.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Alejandrina Gamez at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 6-11 pm.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 10 am, followed by the burial service at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn at 11 am.
The family welcomes and appreciates your prayers during this time.