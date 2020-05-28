Michael Todd Mendheim, 53, went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020.
Mike was born on February 28, 1967 at North Shore Hospital in Miami, Florida.
He grew up in Biscayne Gardens before the family moved to Homestead in 1980.
Mike graduated with honors from South Dade High School. He attended the University of Florida and, upon returning home, began working in the family business building gasoline stations (the last several years contracting with Sunshine Gasoline Distributors). Working with his hands, Mike developed many skills, including woodworking. He enjoyed crafting display cases, book shelves and custom jewelry boxes which he gave away as gifts.
Mike met the girl of his dreams at First Baptist Church of Homestead and was married Feb. 12, 1994 for 26 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Jen; four daughters, Emily, 23 – Carly, 21 - Katie, 17, and Dori Ellen, 15; his mother, Judy Mendheim and his dad, H.E. (Gene) Mendheim, a brother, Steven, a sister, Ruth Ellen Garner and many other family members and countless friends.
Mike and Jen lived in Broward County for several years, serving at FBC Weston before returning to Homestead in 2017.
Mike gave his life to Christ at a young age and lived in earnest for the Lord his whole life. Having a missions heart, Mike made several trips, sharing the Gospel, building churches, and helping in every way he could. He went on mission trips to Russia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Cuba, and domestically, World Changers. Mike also worked with and mentored many teenagers, teaching Bible Studies, counseling at youth camps, and having fun relating to the youth.
Mike was friendly, kind, fun-loving and generous, always willing to help anyone. He was never afraid of death. When he got cancer he said it was a “win-win” situation. He would either be healed and give the glory to God, or he would be with his Lord Jesus.
Mike was indeed a tremendous blessing, and he will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Homestead on June 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. under the pavilion on the west side of the church. Pastor Howard Harden will officiate the service. A Picture Walk and reception will follow.
According to Miami-Dade restrictions, social distancing and masks are required.