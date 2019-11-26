Susan Cameron of Homestead recently passed away.
Susan worked as a waitress at the Farmers Market Restaurant in Florida City, starting in November 1998 until her passing.
She is remembered fondly by coworkers, who noted that Susan’s loyal customers would only sit at her tables. Kevin Buscemi recalled fondly working with her, and how she would always bring small gifts for all of the holidays.
Anthony Buscemi, the owner of the restaurant, noted, “She worked for me for 21 years and I can’t count on one hand her calling in sick or not showing up for work. She turned 73 and I asked her if she was going to retire. Susan said no, I don’t want to sit around the house all day. She was a very honest person. There is no way I can replace someone like that. She was always good to my kids and to the other employees. Susan will be missed tremendously around here.
She was like family. God bless, rest in peace.”
Susan is survived by her husband, Glen McCormick, her sister Linda and her niece Amanda.