Daniel Olan Wright, 68, of NJ passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in his sleep.
Danny served as a reservist in the Air Force, was a self-employed actor and musician, and was a member of AEA, SAG, AFTRA.
He was an ardent music lover with a passion for history and reading, as well as a big Miami Dolphins and Formula One racing fan. Good-natured and
playful, he loved to joke around and was accepting and loving of all.
Born and raised in Homestead, FL, he met his wife Janet, of 47 years, at South Dade High School when they were teenagers. After marrying they resided in Englewood, FL and then New York City for many years before moving to NJ.
Danny is predeceased by his parents Harry & Lola Wright and four brothers; Ray, Bob, Jerry and Dick. Danny is survived by his wife Janet of NJ, his
daughter Dr. Jessi Wright of Washington, DC, his brother James Wright, and sister Peggy Jacobsen (Marlow) all of Homestead, FL as well as many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
A memorial gathering will be held in Homestead, FL on the afternoon of Saturday, August 24th, 2pm, at the home of Peggy Jacobsen to celebrate a life well lived and ‘The ending of the last chapter of a wonderful book!’ All are welcome.