Howard Turner lived many lives in his eighty-five years, and leaves a rich legacy in his wife, children, and grandchildren. Howard was an engineer and architect, a fighter pilot, a home and ship builder, a sailor, a teacher, a coach, a golfer and one heck of a story teller. He was a Renaissance man.
Born in Washington DC to Carolyn and Howard, Howard Turner Jr. attended the University of Maryland where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering and was a commanding officer in the R.O.T.C..
Howard was a career long USAF aviator, serving in multiple locations around the world, most notably Homestead AFB, FL.
He entered the United States Air Force’s Active Duty ranks on 18 July 1959 and attended pilot training in Laredo, TX. Lt. Turner earned the privilege of flying Lockheed’s T-33 jet trainer, then graduated into North American’s F-86 Sabre, where he joined the “Mach Buster’s Club” exceeding the speed of sound for the first time.
In 1961, Howard earned the prestigious duty of providing American’s air sovereignty, flying air defense aircraft with the Specialty Number and Title 1125E, Pilot Fighter Interceptor. In 1963, as a Captain, he entered his final Active Duty assignment with the 319 Fighter Interceptor Squadron (ADC-Aerospace Defense Command) flying his favorite plane, the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter.
Col (Ret) Turner then shifted to service as a Reservist, flying a multitude of aircraft out of Homestead AFB, FL, while concurrently working for the FAA as chief safety officer and principal for Pan Am. He officially retired at the age of sixty, after more than thirty-seven years of service to his country.
Howard married the love of his life, Judith Lee Szura, in 1971 and built a home for his family in the Redlands of Florida. From foundation, to electrical, to roofing, Howard built the entire house with his own hands. He also constructed a 34’ Glander sailboat in his backyard, and while not flying reserve, would often spend his weekends racing through the Florida Keys, winning several Glander Cups and Fastest Boat on the Dock at the Upper Keys Sailing Club.
Howard's daughter, Tracey, enjoyed learning the craft of sailing at her dad's side. Though the greatest lessons were on patience, self-reliance and humility.
Howard's son, Howard III, took up baseball at an early age, and consequently, so did Howard, pursuing the perfect pitch and/or best way to handle a bat so that he might help his son master both. But as proud as he was of Howard III's athletic accomplishments, Howard's greatest joy was watching his son graduate from the Air Force Academy and follow in his USAF footsteps as an F16 pilot.
Upon retirement, Howard decided to approach golf with the same passion and precision he applied to everything else in his life, and in recent years, he could be found every Monday on the greens at the Redland Golf Club.
He was a dutiful son, an adventurous big brother, a role model to his nephews, an honorable and loving husband, a proud Grandpa, and a truly remarkable father. He gave a bit of himself to all he met, and through his shared stories, simple words of wisdom, and humorous quips, he will live on in all who knew him.
Howard is survived by his spouse Judith Turner; sisters Lynne Fanzone and Kathy Warren; daughter Tracey, son-in-law Shaun, grandchildren Caleb, Roan, Lila and Mairin; son Howard III, grandchildren Kaysen and Henley.
Please join us in remembering him on January 6, 2022, 2:30 pm, at The Upper Keys Sailing Club (100 Ocean Bay Drive, Key Largo), where we will share our memories of this remarkable man and celebrate a life well lived.