Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Raul passed from this life of April 12, 2020, in his 86th year, at home in the presence of his family.
Born and raised in Los Arabos, Matanzas, Cuba, Raul graduated from the University of Havana Medical School in 1960. After immigrating to the US he served as the Medical Director of Martin Luther King Clinica Campesina and then continued caring for children in South Florida in his own private practice for over thirty years.
He was survived by his loving wife Joan, his son Raul (Tanya) of Miami, Delia of Miami, MaryJo (Greg) of St. Louis, JohnPaul of Homestead, and his grandchildren Michael, Lissette, Samantha, Raul, Tico, Maisie, Harrison, and Elizabeth. Raul is also survived by his sisters Haydee Florez (Luis) and Mabel Horea (Adelino Martins). He was preceded in death by his sister Julia Riquelme and brother Miguel Hernandez.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Louis Catholic Church in Pinecrest on December 5th at 12pm. Memorial Donations in his honor may be sent to Open Door Health Center, PO Box 901642, Homestead, FL 33030.