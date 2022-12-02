Zoo Miami has something extra special to be thankful for! On Sunday, November 20th, a healthy male giraffe was born at the zoo.
The mother’s name is Mia and she is 15 years old. This is her eighth calf and the 58th giraffe born at Zoo Miami.
This is believed to be one of the largest giraffe calves ever born at the zoo, standing over six feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.
The father is 5 year old Malcolm and this is his fifth calf.
The yet unnamed newborn made his exhibit debut with a great deal of attention from the rest of the herd. As he accompanied his mother onto the habitat for the first time, the entire herd came over to welcome him. Each giraffe took turns approaching the calf, then smelling him and occasionally licking him. The calf seemed to be unfazed by all of the attention and spent the morning exploring the habitat from one end to the other.
A neonatal exam was performed and indicated that the calf is strong and healthy.
Giraffe have a pregnancy of approximately 15 months and the mother rarely, if ever, lies down while giving birth. The newborn falls 4-6 feet to the floor where it receives quite an introduction to the world.
The status of the giraffe in the wild is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature due to significant reductions to their populations over the last several years.
Assuming all continues to go well, the plan is for mom and calf to be out with the rest of the herd.
