Guests can enjoy a mobile in-park scavenger hunt with prizes, a Community Resilience Pod, green conservation-themed activities for the whole family, live entertainment, the release of a rehabilitated hawk by Wildlife Rescue of Dade County, an educational presentation on painted dogs by Dr. Greg Rasmussen, plus fun for our animals!
During Party for the Planet, on April 23 & 24, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Zoo Miami guests can enjoy a mobile in-park scavenger hunt with prizes.
Children and adults can be planet heroes by participating in three
educational missions to save our planet from environmental threats. Guests who complete the missions will receive a Zoo Miami-themed participation prize.
Zoo Miami is proud to host the Community Resilience Pod, a transformed 40-foot shipping container designed to build awareness of resilience solutions to local threats.
Visitors to Zoo Miami will be able to experience interactive and educational displays in the pod that will highlight community-specific risks and provide guidance, resources and tools to "Be Prepared, Get Connected and Take Action."
Zoo Miami guests can also enjoy “green” activities and entertainment for the family.
Even our animals will be joining the fun with enrichment items made in our Jose Milton Animal Fun Factory from recycled and natural materials.
On Sunday, April 24 at 12 p.m., Dr. Greg Rasmussen, one of the world’s most renowned experts on the African Painted Dog will be doing a presentation at Critter Connection to be followed by a feeding at the African Painted Dog habitat.
In addition, Lloyd Brown from Wildlife Rescue of Dade County will be releasing a rescued and rehabilitated hawk on Sunday at noon in the zoo promenade.
Guests can come in FREE of charge throughout the weekend when they turn in a cellphone as part of our ECO-CELL phone recycling program.
These donated cell phones will help gorillas by helping to reduce the need to mine for coltan – a mineral extracted in the deep forests of Congo in Central Africa, home to the world’s endangered lowland gorillas.
Fueled by the worldwide cell phone boom, Congo's unbridled coltan mining business has in recent years led to a dramatic reduction of animal habitat and the horrific slaughter of great apes for the illegal bush-meat trade.
Instructions to join the mobile hunt, and the animal enrichment schedule can be found at www.zoomiami.org under Party for the Planet as well as at Zoo Miami.
