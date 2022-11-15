Barney,” a 29 year old silverback Lowland Gorilla, and his older brother, 33 year old “Shango,” underwent a series of exams today as part of a preventative medicine program at Zoo Miami.
In addition to the normal procedures which include blood collection, x-rays, and a general physical, the great apes were also examined by specialists with specific attention to respiratory and cardiac concerns. Zoo Miami Associate Veterinarians, Dr. Gaby Flacke and Dr. Rodney Schnellbacher were the lead veterinarians throughout the procedure, assisted by Chief of Animal Health, Dr. Gwen Myers.
Dr. Gregory Holt, a human pulmonologist from the University of Miami, performed a bronchoscopy to evaluate the overall condition of the bronchi and lungs.
Also in attendance was Dr. Kenneth Zide, a human cardiologist, who performed echocardiograms to assess the heart chambers and function. Both brothers have been previously diagnosed with early heart disease which is not uncommon in adult male gorillas. They have been on medication for their disease and today’s exams confirmed that their treatments are successfully managing their heart conditions.
In addition to the mentioned exams, Shango and Barney also received rabies vaccines and a tuberculosis test. In addition, Shango had his tetanus shot updated.
Though both gorillas appear to be in generally good health, Shango was diagnosed with an infection in his left ear which was cleaned and treated.
Following the completion of the exams, Barney and Shango were returned to their habitat where they appear to be recovering well from the day’s events.
