Zoo Miami is excited to announce a Saddlebill stork hatched for the first time in the zoo’s history.
Because of the sensitive nature of the adult pair, the off-exhibit area has been isolated from any disturbance, even by zoo staff, since the pair began to construct their nest several months ago.
As a result of our commitment to maintain a minimum level of disturbance, staff has only been able to get fleeting glimpses of the chick from a distance when it occasionally lifts its head above the rim of the nest. The single chick appears to be healthy and the parents are being very attentive and protective.
The successful hatching of this chick is the culmination of years of effort to breed this species at Zoo Miami where Saddlebill storks have been part of the zoo’s collection for decades. Though the species has built nests in the past, there has never been a successful hatching until now.
The 17 year old female was hatched at the Dallas Zoo and arrived at Zoo Miami in 2011. The male was hatched in the wild in Tanzania and is estimated to be approximately 13 years old. He arrived at Zoo Miami in 2012 from the Dallas Zoo.
Saddlebill storks are one of the world’s largest storks, standing nearly 5 feet high with a wingspan that can exceed 8 feet. They are also one of the most spectacular of the storks with large dramatic bills strikingly colored in red and black with a bright yellow “saddle” on the top from where they get their name. They have a broad range throughout sub-Saharan Africa where they are usually found around bodies of water. Their diet consists of a variety of fish, amphibians, reptiles, invertebrates and small mammals. They are monogamous and pair for life. The female is distinguished by a bright yellow eye as opposed to the male which has a dark brown eye.
Zoo staff will continue to carefully monitor the development of this chick while providing all of the support the parents need to hopefully raise it to adulthood.
