Relocating to another state right before your senior year of high school isn’t always ideal, yet can come with adventure.
For Georgia born Zachary Owens, there was adventure as well as a career decision.
If one is going to live in the Keys, the water does beckon. He was a student at Coral Shores High School, began working with one of the local dive centers, and became a SCUBA instructor.
“The experiences I was able to share with people daily really opened me up to becoming a teacher. I also had the influence of my parents being teachers,” he explained in an exchange.
He chose to attend Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers and after graduating with a degree in Secondary Mathematics Education and a minor in Mathematics, he went directly into teaching middle school math at Plantation Key School.
He then moved to Coral Shores High School in 2020, where he was obviously familiar with the school.
“I enjoy sharing my passions and teaching has allowed me to do just that.”
As all teachers know, there’s more to the career than classroom instruction and Owens coaches the Academic Challenge Team, the Girls Junior Varsity Soccer and Tennis teams, is a club sponsor for both the National Honor Society and Chess Club and helps tutor students after school.
Monroe County School Superintendent Theresa Axford made the announcement at the school in front of Owen's colleagues and students according to a recent press release.
"I was very happy to announce Zach as the Monroe County School District Teacher of the Year. After looking at a video of one of his lessons, it was clear to me how well he established rapport with students and how accountable he held them for learning. He is an excellent example of the fine teachers throughout our county."
“Zach’s door is always open to help students,” stated CSHS principal Laura Lietart. “Everything he does is for kids, helping them succeed and reach their full potential.”
More details were released by MCS, “He’s engaged in professional development, most recently training for the Mathematic B.E.S.T. Standards and has designed and implemented lessons aligned to the new standards using an abundance of teaching strategies to meet the needs of his students.
Colleagues state his jovial, positive attitude helps students to understand and master the content as well as the importance of working hard to achieve success. He is a role model to others and goes above and beyond in all he does.
The selection committee noted his outstanding school and community involvement, his expertise in subject area content, and the relationships he builds with students that help them both in the classroom and in life are the main reasons that made him standout from the other excellent candidates.”
Owens thought about the questions of advice for those considering a career in teaching and for students. “I would say the most important advice is that the difficult days do not define you as a teacher. This career is hard and demanding but finding the joys of student successes make it all worth it.
Another important thing is to create a work-life balance. Everything I do at school is for my students. It is easy to fall into the trap of constantly working or working late to plan lessons, grade papers, answer emails, etc. At the end of the day, it is a job, and finding time for yourself outside of the classroom is one of the most important things you can do to keep your passion and your sanity.”
Middle school and high school are usually significant steps for students. “School is about preserving through the challenges. Learning something new is a challenge and it is not always easy. Use your friends and teachers to support you throughout your journey.
As previously mentioned, a bad day does not define you as a student. School is not just about academics, but for growing as an individual, whether it be socially, physically, and emotionally. Enjoy all the opportunities given to you in school, and the world will open up for you.”
