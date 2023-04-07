This weekend as many attend their local churches for Easter Sunday, others will be at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for something else on Saturday.
Evan Gerson, a senior at Miami’s Riviera Preparatory School organized the "Students for AP African American Studies", a speaker series taking place at the Coconut Grove church on April 8.
Gerson, who is also a 2023 candidate for the US Presidential Scholars Program, explained why he and fellow students felt it was important to discuss the issue; especially as private school students with access to the class, as opposed to Florida public school students being restricted from having access to it.
“By multiple private schools doing this, we’d be able to make enough waves, where enough students [are] passionate about it, ” said Gerson. “Then the kids at the public schools, if they're not already involved, are going to start paying more attention to this and say ‘why are private schools getting this course’ or ‘why are they getting this course soon and we’re not?’ ‘What’s with the discrepancy?’ ‘Why are they able to teach content that we can’t even see, or read the book that we can’t read’?”
For Gerson and others, the 1-3pm presentation is aiming for large-scale change, as they see this event as the starting point.
Stemming from the College Board decision in 2020 to begin developing an AP African American studies class, during much of the social justice revolution of that year, it set out to create an Advanced Placement (AP) high school program allowing students there to examine African American history, content, movements, leaders, etc. within a college-level class.
After a trial version of the course began at several schools during the current 2022-2023 school year, the Advanced Placement (AP) course is now under fire.
As of February 2023, the official outline deleted central ideas, scholars, and even Black authors that are typically found in most college and university syllabuses on African American introductory courses, which many professors and specialists – such as those who offered suggestions to the College Board while they were creating the curriculum – believe are fundamental to any high school university-level examination of Black history, culture, and concepts.
While subjects such as Black Lives Matter, Critical Race Theory, along with historical figures like Angela Davis, and African American Women’s History in general were originally part of the AP course, they were removed from the new version, after Governor Ron Desantis and state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, stated Florida public schools would be banned from being able to offer the class; although the course is already available in 60 schools across the country.
Despite the College Board explaining the edits as standard changes, a February 7, 2023 letter from Florida’s Department of Education to the College Board Florida Partnership noted their numerous interactions discussing this since January 2022.
Now, the AP course is focused on Black History primarily until 1965, and only certain aspects of Black culture.
Alongside Gerson, NAACP Youth Council President Travon Bastian discussed why he is also joining in the fight against these challenges and changes.
“As a young adult, soon to become a man, it’s my culture that is being taken away from me and other people of color; that’s not fair at all,” said Bastian. “I want to fight for what is right as we have been dealing with so many trials and hardships because of the color of our skin: we deserve fairness and justice.”
Bastian will be conducting a ‘write-in’ to all Florida State legislators from the NAACP Youth Council on April 8, right before the speakers begin their presentations, with the common subject theme ‘I Am Not Anonymous’.
Additionally, Bastian explained his initial response to Desantis banning the AP African American Studies course from being available in Florida public schools.
“He doesn’t understand the importance of our African American culture,” Bastian said. “We should learn more about our origins and ancestors. Florida schools deserve this course and we will fight to get this course out to public schools.”
“By doing this, he’s harming education in the future generations so much; by having the course we’re creating a wiser generation, a generation especially in the state of Florida.”
To the Florida legislators, Bastian also noted his goal with the write-in to them.
“I hope to get them to realize that this is a serious matter here and it’s really important.” said Bastian. "I want them to understand that this course holds so much value and would expand the minds of everyone, including a person of color, as they will learn about their history in depth.”
For Gerson, history was also an important factor in his involvement.
“I’m Jewish,” said
Gerson, “I’ve had family members asked ‘where are your horns’? Getting together with the fellow students, everyone’s had a story, or seen a story, or seen something like that. We’re a generation so connected by [the] media, who sees so much that prior generations weren’t able to see, that we realize the stakes of fighting for this. If no one is going to fight, then we have to really pick up the slack here.”
In addition, Gerson offered his hopes for students and the community who visit on Saturday to take up this cause and join him and others in standing up to, and for it.
“The students who might be able to spread it through social media who might be inspired by other student speakers and say ‘you know what, I want to do this, I want to help them to pick up the slack, I want to lead the people in my community to make change’,” Gerson said. “And having the community involved, our Miami community understands that and wants to move forward to take action.”
For more information or questions on this NAACP Youth Council supported speaker series, please contact 305-586-7176.
