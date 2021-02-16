When the emergency order was issued by Miami-Dade County in March 2020, we could not have foreseen the effects and duration of the pandemic. At the time, the Youth Fair was confident they would be able to re-open for March 2021 dates.
As the Youth Fair’s annual spring dates approach, they have continued to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic. After careful consideration and with the best interests of guests, vendors, volunteers, performers and staff in mind, they have decided to reschedule this year’s Youth Fair to November 18 – December 5, 2021.
The Ticket Conversion Policy that was created for guests who purchased tickets to the 2020 Youth Fair will remain in effect for the rescheduled 2021 Youth Fair.
In addition, they are amending this policy to include a refund opportunity for guests who do not wish to take advantage of the benefits outlined in the ticket conversion policy. To claim this refund, guests who purchased tickets online must call 1-800-514-3849 by March 11, 2021 to receive a full refund.
The Youth Fair thanks the community for their support and look forward to a successful, safe and fun Youth Fair in November.
