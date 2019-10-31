First Baptist Church of Key Largo is again sponsoring the 7th Annual Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Packing Party for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.
Join us on Sunday, November 3 from 2 to 4pm on the “Far Beach” at John Pennekamp State Park. Help us pack toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children affected by war, disease and famine.
All packing supplies will be provided – just bring yourself and maybe a friend.
Contact Marie Brishke at 305-451-2566 for more information about the event or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.