So what is Workforce Housing? That question was answered at the grand opening of Deering Groves, located at 13710 SW 256th Street, on Friday, July 19th.
Alex Ballina, director of Asset Management for ahs Residential, explained the concept of Workforce Housing. “This type of housing is designed for professionals such as policemen, teachers, nurses and others in the middle income range.
A sliding scale on a person’s income is 80 to 120%. This is used to determine the amount of rent they should be able to afford.”
For example, a family making $60,000 would qualify for a monthly rent of $1,200, which is on the lower side. On the higher side the affordable rent could be as high as $1,800 per month. Keep in mind, the median income is $54,900 in Miami-Dade County, so affordable rental amounts would be adjusted accordingly.
Touring the gated community by stepping out of the Club House you can tell much thought was incorporated in the design of this complex. There is an inviting pool surrounded with ample lounge chairs plus shaded areas. Next to the pool is a volleyball court. There is a workout room filled with state of the art equipment, and a media facility.
We were shown a spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Impressive, nice size rooms, a well designed kitchen, plus a washer and dryer. Looking at the apartment prices of this new, 281-unit complex one can only exclaim, “wow, this luxury at these affordable prices.”
In fact, I asked, “can retirees live here?” Ballina answered, “with guaranteed income, anyone can live here but you better sign up soon, we already have contracts pending on 40 units and have not opened the doors yet.”
Commissioner Dennis Moss of District 8 participated in the dedication ceremony stating, “I didn’t know what to expect on arrival but I am impressed. This fills a void in the housing market.”
Dirnora Lopez will manage this property along with a sister facility located in District 9, Princeton Grover, that opened in 2016. With 216 units, Princeton Grove runs near 100% capacity. Four other locations are planned for Miami-Dade County.
