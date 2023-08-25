Work is moving along on the Florida City Place project. The City’s leaders are very pleased stating it will provide high quality and moderately priced housing in an area that had many rundown properties and was known as the “snake pit.”
Edy Stein, president of Alphaville Developments, the company that is partnering with Florida City to develop the site is pleased with the project. They recently acquired an additional 20,000 square foot lot.
Over the years, city leaders worked to aquire lots so a developer could create a family-oriented housing development. There will be 191 housing units and 15 commercial spaces that will allow for retail stores and restaurants. There will be a pool, park area, clubhouse, and playground. The buildings will be five stores with extensive landscaping in the development. It is located on Lucy Street.
“We have great expectations for this project. It will be the first mixed-use project of its kind in Florida City and will change the whole area. We hope to start construction in about six months,” said Stein.
Mayor Otis Wallace is excited about Florida City Place.
“This is an extremely important project for the City. It is focused on workforce housing in a formally blighted area. It will upgrade the entire area,” he said.
Wallace and other longtime Florida City residents have always known the area as a place for older homes.
“When I was young the area had old buildings. It is nice to have historical buildings if they are well maintained but that area has been blighted. We will be getting rid of an eyesore and replacing it with nicer homes,” he said. “I am excited about how attractive the units will be based on the plans. The old school homes were square block buildings that were unattractive. These homes will be very attractive based on the plans.”
