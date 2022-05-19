There was elegance and festivity in the air Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the GFWC Homestead Woman’s Club for the annual Brunch and Fashion Show. The event is a major scholarship fundraiser and they invite non-profit and community support organizations to select a Woman of the Year.
The “Trail Blazers 2022” was this year’s slogan and the elegance part came in as many women wore attire to match the “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” inspiration.
Familiar music was provided with Music Director Scott Davis leading the talented South Dade High School Jazz Band.
After a welcome from Woman’s Club President Brandy Rameriz and opening ceremonies, brunch from Chita’s Tamales was served with the help of high school student volunteers; may of whom had been at the club since early morning.
Models showing off outfits from Diana Giffun’s MAG Fashion Lounge drew applause and cheers. Jenifer Bailey, Adriana Dominguez, Emily Guzman, Marie Lindley, Lori Losner, and Naylette Noa mounted steps to the temporary catwalk with help from Homestead Vice-Mayor Julio Guzman. Chatter flowed until segueing into presentation of the nine women being honored.
The American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) was first up with their awardee, Susan Rubio Rivera. Known more as the Founder and Executive Director of M.U.J.E.R, she serves as a role model for younger members in ABWA and continues to inspire everyone. Her harrowing firsthand experience with years of domestic and sexual abuse drives her passion for her mission, “to improve the quality of life for women and children and to create a safe haven where these children can experience hope”.
Hope Hamilton has been with the non-profit Brightseasons from the beginning and while currently secretary, she’s filled many positions. An excerpt from the program was, “Hope goes above and beyond in every single thing she does. She takes charge and makes sure all the details are done in every mission we take on.”
A strong supporter of Woman’s Club events, the Hispanic Police Officers
Association (HPOA) selected Martha Melcon as their awardee. She began in the Miami-Dade Police Department initially as a civilian and became a Police Officer seven years later. Part of what she wrote about membership in HPOA was, “I joined the HPOA to further build and maintain a sense of community between the Hispanics and to preserve our culture, history, and heritage.” Neither Sergeant Melcon nor members of HPOA were able to attend due to
mission needs and Miami-Dade Police Detective Elizabeth Mata accepted on her behalf.
Mia Devane has been involved for many years in non-profit and governmental work. When she joined Kiwanis of Homestead-South Dade in 2017, no one was surprised she was named as the New Kiwanian of the Year. With membership on three different committees as well as her fulltime position as the Government and Community Liaison for Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, she was the Kiwanis’ choice as the 2022 Trail Blazers Woman of the Year.
Shifting from award recipient to presenter, M.U.J.E.R. Executive Director Susan Rubio Rivera, praised Dr. Maria Elena Villar for her multiple services
described in the program. “She is a passionate advocate for women,
children, immigrants, and anyone who is at risk of being left behind by
traditional institutions.” The Professor of Communication at Florida International University and Principal of Covian Consulting was also part of the first needs assessment for domestic violence in Homestead more than two decades ago.
Although Homestead Councilwoman Erica Avila is certainly familiar as a member of Kiwanis, an active participant in ABWA, and a supporter of the Miami Chapter, National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) among other on-going efforts, it was the South Dade Chamber of Commerce that selected her for recognition. “Councilwoman Avila is very involved in our
community with an observable passion for children causes,” was one example of her numerous contributions.
Jennifer Roa, an eighteen-year veteran of Homestead Police Department, has earned great respect during her career. In describing her in the program, “Detective Jennifer Roa has worked closely with Star Off Smart, Inc.’s (SOS) victim advocates for many years.” In working together with difficult cases of domestic violence, abuse, neglect, and abandonment, she has played an important role in ensuring, “that the perpetrator is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
Rosa E. Pache was selected as Survivors’ Pathway Woman of the Year. The organization, founded in 2010, is a Center for Justice and as the Operations Director/Program Manager, her experience is extensive. The former Outreach Coordinator for University of Miami, ACTS Clinic understands the value of analysis and evaluation to have effective community health initiatives. She is passionately committed to “underserved and overburdened populations” of “at-risk children, youth, domestic violence survivors and homeless people.”
In wrapping up the formal presentations, Rameriz stepped to the microphone again and spoke of the Woman’s Club Vice President Amy Spadaro’s founding of the non-profit Dogs in Crisis simultaneous to her contributions to different organizations. Part of the program’s write-up cited, “Her Club Volunteer Spirit, can-do attitude, forward-thinking, and her willingness to do whatever it takes to get the job done is a blessing to our club members and community.”
For those who have attended this special event in the past, the delicious, “Let’s Eat Cake”, tradition took place during announcing raffle and drawing winners. Lovely cakes are placed at each table and attendees stroll the room to sample from at least one or more.
