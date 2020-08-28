A 34-year-old Key Largo woman was arrested Saturday on child neglect charges after the Sheriff’s Office found her and her four children living in deplorable conditions.
Ashley Joelle Connolly was charged with four counts of child neglect.
The case began at approximately 7:46 a.m. Saturday when Deputies responded to an RV on Ocean Bay Drive regarding a man not breathing. Paramedics responded and declared Kyle Franklin Rohman, 32, dead at the scene. He was found on a bed in the rear bedroom of the RV. There were syringes and other drug paraphernalia such as spoons as well as a used NARCAN container in the bedroom.
Autopsy results are pending.
Also in the RV were four children, ages 13, 7, 6 and 2.
Deputies noted deplorable living conditions inside the RV. The children were living on makeshift bunk beds made of plywood. There was no running water thus no working toilet or shower/bathtub. The sink was full of rotting food and dirty dishes as was the refrigerator. Bugs infested the RV, which smelled of urine. The children were unbathed and in worn and dirty clothes.
The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified. The children were placed in the care of family friends.
Connolly said that she and her husband, Rohman, were injecting heroin at 4 a.m. Connolly stated Rohman woke up at some point and injected more heroin. Connolly stated she smoked marijuana at that time.
Rohman became unresponsive sometime thereafter. Connolly stated he tried to revive Rohman using CPR and NARCAN before calling 911.
Detective Durham noted all this took place in the presence of all four children who sleep approximately four feet away from the bed in confined living quarters. Connolly was taken to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.