A 40-year-old Miami woman was arrested Saturday for offering a 15-year-old boy
marijuana at a popular Key Largo park.
Nora Elena Castrillon Ochoa was charged with DUI, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a controlled substance (sertraline hydrochloride and marijuana) without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, p
ossession of marijuana and distributing a narcotic within 1,000 feet of public park.
Upper Keys Deputy Molina Ignacio responded to the Key Largo Community Park about 6:25 p.m. regarding a drug compliant reported by on off-duty Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. The trooper stated his 15-year-old son informed him that the suspect, identified as Castrillon Ochoa, asked him if he wanted some marijuana. Castrillon Ochoa was still parked in a car at the park. Deputy Ignacio was joined by Deputy Alexandria Palau.
Castrillon Ochoa refused to get out the car. She had slurred speech, blood shot eyes and had trouble maintaining her balance. She smelled of alcohol and
marijuana. The Deputies removed her and put her in the back of a patrol car.
The juvenile stated Castrillon Ochoa pulled into the parking lot and asked what a nearby flag meant. As he was explaining it, she pulled out a vape pen and asked him if he wanted marijuana. The boy told his father.
Three small pipes, two pills, a small amount of marijuana and vape pen
containing marijuana oil was found in the car.
Castrillon Ochoa was taken to jail where she refused breath tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.