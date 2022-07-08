A 60-year-old Lake Worth Beach, Florida woman was arrested Monday after stabbing her husband at a Key Largo resort.
Tami Ellen Kutz-Robertson was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a weapon, battery and tampering with evidence.
The injuries were not life-threatening.
Deputies were called to the Playa Largo Resort & Spa at approximately 8:07 p.m. regarding a stabbing.
The 58-year-old victim stated Kutz-Robertson had been drinking and taking painkillers when she became enraged during a domestic argument. The victim stated she grabbed a steak knife during the argument, threatened to kill him and stabbed him in the arm. She then attempted to clean up the blood on the floor in an attempt to conceal what transpired before Deputies arrived, the victim said.
Kutz-Robertson was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier after she stated she had medical conditions.
She was taken to jail thereafter.
