42-year-old Key Largo woman was arrested Monday for stealing nearly $27,000 from her former employer.
Shonna Lynn Sampedro was charged with 75 counts of fraud – passing a false bill/bank note/check, three counts of grand theft and one count of larceny.
A construction company in Key Largo regarding a fraud complaint. The owners stated they noticed some irregular charges and suspicious transactions made by their bookkeeper, Sampedro. The owners stated Sampedro used company money to pay personal utility bills. They subsequently fired Sampedro and kept researching their finances.
The investigation found that a total of three company debit transactions and 75 company checks were cashed by Sampedro for a total of $26,945.
Sampedro told Sheriff’s Office investigators that she was not an authorized signer on the business account, but the business owners left pre-signed checks for petty cash as needed. Sampedro said she used those checks. Sampedro stated she cashed the checks at a bank where the company did not do business. Warrants were filed for Sampedro's arrest. She was booked into jail Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.